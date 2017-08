Last week my friend Kellie told me to follow Spencer Pratt (PrattSpencer) on Snapchat. I had no idea what I was in for, but she promised I wouldn’t be able to look away.

We are a POP RADIO STATION, and I have heard Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ far more on his snap stories than we could ever play.

HE. IS. OBSESSED.

Example:

If you have down time and you want to feel sanity and stability in your own life, watch Mr. Pratt.