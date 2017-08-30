Harvey Hits Texas: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Is Taylor Swift’s $10 Million Diamond Bath a Kim Kardashian Diss?

The reported value of jewels lines up with the value of jewel's stolen in Kim's Paris robbery.
Filed Under: kim kardashian, Taylor Swift

By Hayden Wright

In one of the most opulent scenes from Taylor Swift’s blockbuster video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” the singer reclines in a bathtub full of diamonds. Any prop department could have stocked the tub with imitation jewels to drive the idea home, but not Taylor’s creative team. They reportedly collaborated with jeweler-to-the-stars Neil Lane to fill Swift’s bathtub with eight figures of actual bling.

Related: Taylor Swift Shatters Streaming Records

The total value of jewels in the tub was north of $10 million, a source told Page Six. So what does it mean? Even passing Taylor Swift observers recall her explosive feud with Kim Kardashian last summer. Shortly thereafter, Kim was the victim of a Paris robbery in which she lost jewels valued at…north of $10 million, according to reports. The case remains unsolved.

Is the bathtub scene an elaborate put-down at Kim’s expense? Maybe. But it’s not the only hidden message in the frames, though. Tucked behind Taylor’s shoulder is a single dollar bill, which fans say represents her legal victory over the Denver DJ who sexually assaulted her in 2013. Swift sued David Mueller for a symbolic $1 in damages.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live