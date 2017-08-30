ATTENTION: Target’s Bringing Us a Wine Line For $5 a Bottle

Target is heaven on earth, but what’s heaven without a little wine?

The super store announced that during Labor Day weekend, they will be rolling out their own line of wines for only $5/bottle. They will be calling the line California Roots and it will be in stores on September 3rd. If you’re picky about your wines, don’t worry, the line will feature 5 different types of wine including Chardonnay, Moscato, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Grigio, and a Red Blend. Target says that the wines will be made with premium, California grown grapes. You can find a full profile of each wine here.

But once again, it’s only $5 a bottle, so who cares!?

Time to get loaded, everyone.

