University of Michigan Offers Housing to Students Hit By Hurricane Harvey

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

University of Michigan will be getting an earlier start on opening the doors of their on-campus housing to any of their students from Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

A post on their UM Housing Facebook page went up a few days ago offering housing until their contract begins.

Know someone in need? They’re encouraged to send an email to housing@umich.edu with “Texas Early Move In” in the subject line.

MLive reports, “UM Senior Associate Director of Housing Administration and Public Relations Amir Baghdadchi said 17 students impacted by the hurricane have arrived to move in early, while more than 100 residents of UM housing are residents of Texas.”

