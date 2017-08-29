New ‘Hot Felon’ Lands Modeling Contract

(AMP) Remember Jeremy Meeks? Forget him.
There’s a new mug-shot model, and this one is easier on the eyes.
According to Yahoo, Mekhi Alante Lucky was arrested on charges of speeding and driving a stolen vehicle in 2016.
The 20-year-old gained attention through Twitter because of his different colored eyes.
The eyes may not have worked on cops, but may have helped land him a modeling job.
St. Claire Modeling agency signed the 20-year-old North Carolina resident last week.
Lucky already has a following on social media with more than 20,000 followers on Instagram.