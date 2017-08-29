Harvey Hits Texas: Donate|Difficult Rescue Decisions|Latest Updates|Track Prediction|Damage Photos 

Kendrick Lamar Ditches Reebok for Nike Sneaker Deal

Filed Under: Kendrick Lamar
Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Kendrick Lamar has joined Team Nike.

After a fruitful partnership with shoemaker Reebok that resulted in three different version of the Classic “Club C” shoe, Billboard reports that the rapper has jumped ship to sign a creative deal with sneaker giant Nike.

Lamar revealed the new endorsement deal with social media posts sporting Nike’s popular Cortez shoes with the caption, “since Day 1.” Lamar wears a pair of Nike Cortez sneakers in his “Element” video.

See the Instagram post below.

Cortez. Since day one. #teamnike #TDE @nike @nikelosangeles

A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on

