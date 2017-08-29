BRASS TRANSIT: CHICAGO TRIBUTE; SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17TH @ McMORRAN PLACE SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT CENTER IN PORT HURON

Saturday, Feb 17, 2018 – 7:00 PM

McMorran Place Sports & Entertainment Center

701 McMorran Boulevard

Port Huron, MI 48060 Map

What Happens when eight of Canada’s most in-demand musicians and singers gather together out of a common love for the greatest Jazz Rock Group of all time?

The worlds most dynamic, crowd – pleasing, studio – tight Chicago Tribute!!!

The band’s show includes all the hits from Chicago’s golden age, 1969-1976. With a world-class horn section, a rocking rhythm section and vocals stacked sky high, BRASS TRANSIT transports its audience back to the freewheeling days of the 70’s.

Buy tickets at www.vividseats.com.

BECOME A SMOOTH JAZZ INSIDER!

Do you know someone who would like to join the club? Just forward them this email! Click HERE to subscribe to the Smooth Jazz Insider Email.