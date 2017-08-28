Netflix, Coming And Going, New Titles, What's On Netflix, September

NETFLIX: What's coming, going in September

(AMP) A new month will begin on Friday, which means it’s time for a new slate of content to arrive on Netflix.

The streaming service has announced all of the new titles coming in September, as well as everything on its way out.

The list is highlighted by new seasons of Narcos, Fuller House, Chelsea and Bojack Horseman.

The live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, Dead Poets Society, Carol, Jaws and Pulp Fiction are some of the movie titles that will be added in September.

Coming to Netflix
Sept. 1

Amores Perros
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney’s Hercules
Disney’s Mulan
FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Evil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Maniac: Season 1
Narcos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TEASER
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Resurface — NETFLIX ORIGINAL TRAILER
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She’s Gotta Have It
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs: Season 5
Who the F**K is that Guy

Sept. 2

Vincent N Roxxy

Sept. 4

Graduation

Sept. 5

Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Sept. 6

A Good American
Hard Tide

Sept. 7

The Blacklist: Season 4

Sept. 8

#realityhigh — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Apaches: Season 1
BoJack Horseman: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fire Chasers: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Confession Tapes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Walking Dead: Season 7

Sept. 9

Portlandia: Season 7

Sept. 11

The Forgotten

Sept. 12

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 13

Offspring: Season 7
Ghost of the Mountains

Sept. 14

Disney’s Pocahontas

Sept. 15

American Vandal: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First They Killed My Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rumble
Strong Island — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 18

Call the Midwife: Series 6
The Journey Is the Destination

Sept. 19

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love, Sweat and Tears

Sept. 20

Carol

Sept. 21

Gotham: Season 3

Sept. 22

Fuller House: New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Samaritan

Sept. 23

Alien Arrival

Sept. 25

Dark Matter: Season 3

Sept. 26

Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 27

Absolutely Anything

Sept. 29

Big Mouth: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Club de Cuervos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gerald’s Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Real Rob: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Our Souls at Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sept. 30

Murder Maps: Season 3

Leaving Netflix

Sept. 1

Better Off Ted: Season 2
Do Not Disturb
Frailty
Hope Floats
Jackass: The Movie
Julia
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja
RV
The Batman: Season 1 – 5
The Deep End: Season 1
The Omen
Wilfred : Season 1 – 2Something’s Gotta Give
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Tears of the Sun
Scream
A Nightmare on Elm Street

Sept. 3

Drumline: A New Beat

Sept. 4

The A-List

Sept. 5

Lilo & Stitch
The Emperor’s New Groove

Sept. 9

Teen Beach 2

Sept. 10

Army Wives: Season 1 – 7

Sept. 11

Terra Nova: Season 1

Sept. 15

Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

Sept. 16

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
One Day

Sept. 19

Persons Unknown: Season 1

Sept. 20

Bombay Velvet
Finding Fanny
Raising Hope: Season 1

Sept. 22

Philomena

Sept. 24

Déjà Vu

Sept. 26

A Gifted Man: Season 1
Sons of Tucson: Season 1
CSI: Miami: Season 1 – 10

Sept. 30

Last Man Standing: Season 1 – 5

