Maroon 5 Announce New Single Featuring SZA

Is the band's sixth studio album taking shape?
Filed Under: Maroon 5, SZA
Photo: Courtesy Interscope

By Hayden Wright

Last night, Maroon 5 announced that a new single featuring SZA titled “What Lovers Do,” will drop this Wednesday (Aug 30). The band tweeted a stark black-and-red graphic along with the release information.

Related: Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Goes on an Acid Trip in New ‘Cold’ Video

Earlier this year, Maroon 5 released “Cold” featuring Future and in 2016 they dropped “Don’t Wanna Know” featuring Kendrick Lamar. Both songs will appear on their mysterious and untitled sixth studio album. In mid-August at the Teen Choice Awards, frontman Adam Levine said the album will premiere in November.

A 15-second preview began circulating shortly after the announcement: It’s unclear if the clip originated from one of Maroon 5’s official channels, but their verified Twitter account retweeted a fan who said she heard the preview and “fell in love.” That seems like confirmation that the audio making the rounds is legit.

Listen to a preview of “What Lovers Do” below.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live