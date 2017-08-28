Hurricane Harvey, How You Can Help, Donate, Money, Red Cross, Houston

Hurricane Harvey: How You Can Help

Filed Under: American Red Cross, Houston, How To Donate, Hurricane Harvey
A vehicle lies submerged on the closed I-10 highway after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston, Texas on August 27, 2017. Massive flooding unleashed by deadly monster storm Harvey left Houston -- the fourth-largest city in the United States -- increasingly isolated as its airports and highways shut down and residents fled homes waist-deep in water. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

(AMP) Several feet of rain have fallen in southeast Texas, flooding many major cities and causing extensive devastation.

Many have been asking what they can do to help.

Two organizations: American Red Cross and Salvation Army – are leading efforts and either or both would be worthy of promoting. Cash donations are the quickest way for your listeners to make an impact.

American Red Cross

To access their website, click here. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Salvation Army

Make a financial donation by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY, text STORM to 51555 or visit salvationarmy.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live