Five Times It’s Okay To Send Back Food At A Restaurant

You shouldn’t send back food at a restaurant just because you decided you want something different. But here are the top five situations where you should send it back and not feel guilty. It’s even okay to ask for a refund.

When there’s a foreign object in your food, like a hair or a bug. When there’s an ingredient you’re allergic to, especially if you asked them to leave it out. When your food is undercooked or over cooked. When something that’s supposed to be hot comes out cold. When it’s not what you ordered. Obviously if they bring you the wrong food, send it back.

@RatAndPuffShow