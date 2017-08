A vehicle lies submerged on the closed I-10 highway after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston, Texas on August 27, 2017. Massive flooding unleashed by deadly monster storm Harvey left Houston -- the fourth-largest city in the United States -- increasingly isolated as its airports and highways shut down and residents fled homes waist-deep in water. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)