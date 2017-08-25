You Can Win FREE Pizza For Life From Pizza Hut!?

Pizza Hut is running a contest right now where you can win free pizza for life! They just set a world record by knocking down dominoes in the shape of a pizza.

To enter the contest, all you have to do is watch the video of the world record, and then email a guess of how many dominoes they used to HutRewards@PizzaHut.com.

The first correct response will get a lifetime supply of pizza. You have to get on their “Hut Rewards” program, and they’ll give you enough points to get one pizza every two weeks for the next 60 years.

The contest ends Thursday August 31, 2017, but since the first person to get it right wins. You should probably hop on it quickly if you’re interested.

@RatAndPuffShow