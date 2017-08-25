Chris Brown Parties at the Water Park in ‘Pills and Automobiles’ Video

Filed Under: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, Yo Gotti

By Scott T. Sterling

Chris Brown has returned with a new music video, “Pills and Automobiles.” The track is the latest in advance of Brown’s forthcoming new album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, due for release on Halloween (Oct. 31).

Related: Rihanna Fans Turn on Chris Brown Over Instagram Comment

Brown comes with a bevy of friends in the new clip, including featured rappers Kodak Black, Yo Gotti, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The crew is joined by a slew of models in the summery video as they all frolic in a water park.

Watch Brown’s explicit “Pills and Automobiles” video now at Radio.com.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live