Apple Might Release iPhone 8 On This Date… Mark You Calendars Immediately!

Some huge information has leaked about a release date for the iPhone 8. Pull your calendars immediately, because the iPhone 8 might be launching September 12. While is has yet to be confirmed by Apple themselves, a September 12 Keynote from CEO Tim Cook would actually be on par with the tech giant’s previous iPhone launch dates.

Let’s say Apple does the Keynote on September 12. It’s safe to assume they’ll probably start taking iPhone 8 pre-orders Friday September 15. Than, because they always release their products on Fridays, they just might release it the following Friday, September 22.

