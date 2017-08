If you haven’t seen it, there’s a cell phone video of a Denver High School cheerleader being forced to do the splits. And it looks painful. Other cheerleaders are holding her as the coach pushes her shoulders down, and she pleads with them to stop.

She tore a ligament and a muscle. Her parents sent the video to the school back in June but not much happened until the local news picked it up. Five school officials have been put on leave, including the cheer coach and the principal.

