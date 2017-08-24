Porta Potty is Secret Entrance to Festival Rave

Filed Under: rave

Perhaps you’ve been hesitant to use a porta potty at a music festival, but you could be missing out.

The Sziget Festival in Hungary (which ran from August 9 to August 16) featured a mobile toilet which was really the secret entrance to a dance party, according to UPI.

“This is why I love Sziget,” wrote one fan who captured video of the unique entry. “Just open a random toilet and there is a secret party going on.”

Rave World also shared video from the festival, writing: “When you go to the toilet, but you discover a secret RAVE !!!”

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.
Ed Sheeran to Perform at Little Caesars Arena this Sept.!Ed Sheeran has announced a massive 2017 tour and Detroit made the cut!

Listen Live