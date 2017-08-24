BREAKING! Confirmed: The Palace Of Auburn Hills Is Closing

Michigan is losing a great venue, one that helped create many memories for everyone.

It has been confirmed that The Palace of Auburn Hills is closing. This is a move that many people could say they saw this coming since the Detroit Pistons moved their home base to downtown Detroit. The September 23rd Bob Seger concert will be the arena’s final concert. As for life after The Palace? The plan is that the lot will be bought out and remodeled into a high-tech research park.

There are only three more scheduled events at The Palace and then after that, most things will be held at the new Little Caesars Arena.

RIP The Palace. Gone, but trying to leave that dang parking lot after a game will NOT be forgotten.