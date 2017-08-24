Brad Pitt’s Nudes Are What Didn’t Impress Shania Much

A 20-year-old song might as well send Brad Pitt into hiding.

And I’m dying laughing. Our girls’ night anthem just got even juicier after learning the backstory.

Shania Twain told Billboard today, what the line “Ok so you’re Brad Pitt?” was really fueled from.

“You want to know the truth about this story? I’ve never told this before. I’m going to say it now. I remember I had a girl friend visiting me and it was near Christmas and we were baking cookies. I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrow] where there was naked photos of him [in Playgirl magazine, which Pitt later successfully sued for publishing the paparazzi photos]. And this was like all the rage. I just thought ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’ I’m like, well that don’t impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss. We see people naked every day. That’s really what I thought. I wasn’t picking on Brad Pitt. But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever. Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy.”

