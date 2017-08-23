Three Major Disney Movies Coming to Netflix in September!

Netflix in September isn’t looking too shabby. A lot of really good titles and classics hitting your device of choice including some of Disney‘s best, such as Beauty and the Beast, Hercules, and Mulan.
According to Collider, here’s what’s to come:
“Avail 9/1/17
Amores Perros
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney’s Hercules
Disney’s Mulan
FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Evil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Maniac: Season 1
Narcos: Season 3
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Resurface —
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She’s Gotta Have It
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs: Season 5
Who the F**K is that Guy
Avail. 9/2/17
Vincent N Roxxy
Avail. 9/4/17
Graduation
Avail. 9/5/17
Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Avail. 9/6/17
A Good American
Hard Tide
Avail. 9/7/17
The Blacklist: Season 4
Avail. 9/8/17
#realityhigh — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Apaches: Season 1
BoJack Horseman: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fire Chasers: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Confession Tapes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Walking Dead: Season 7
Avail. 9/9/17
Portlandia: Season 7
Avail. 9/11/17
The Forgotten
Avail. 9/12/17
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/13/17
Offspring: Season 7
Ghost of the Mountains
Avail. 9/14/17
Disney’s Pocahontas
Avail. 9/15/17
American Vandal: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First They Killed My Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rumble
Strong Island — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/18/17
Call the Midwife: Series 6
The Journey Is the Destination
Avail. 9/19/17
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love, Sweat and Tears
Avail. 9/20/17
Carol
Avail. 9/21/17
Gotham: Season 3
Avail. 9/22/17
Fuller House: New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Samaritan
Avail. 9/23/17
Alien Arrival
Avail. 9/25/17
Dark Matter: Season 3
Avail. 9/26/17
Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/27/17
Absolutely Anything
Avail. 9/29/17
Big Mouth: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Club de Cuervos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Gerald’s Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Real Rob: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Our Souls at Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 9/30/17
Murder Maps: Season 3″
For more from Collider, click HERE