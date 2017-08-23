Three Major Disney Movies Coming to Netflix in September!

Netflix in September isn’t looking too shabby. A lot of really good titles and classics hitting your device of choice including some of Disney‘s best, such as Beauty and the Beast, Hercules, and Mulan. 

According to Collider, here’s what’s to come:

“Avail 9/1/17

Amores Perros
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney’s Hercules
Disney’s Mulan
FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Evil — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Maniac: Season 1
Narcos: Season 3 
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Resurface — 
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She’s Gotta Have It
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography

The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs: Season 5
Who the F**K is that Guy

Avail. 9/2/17

Vincent N Roxxy

Avail. 9/4/17

Graduation

Avail. 9/5/17

Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Newsies: The Broadway Musical

 

Avail. 9/6/17

A Good American
Hard Tide

Avail. 9/7/17

The Blacklist: Season 4

Avail. 9/8/17

#realityhigh —  NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Apaches: Season 1
BoJack Horseman: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Fire Chasers: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
The Confession Tapes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
The Walking Dead: Season 7

Avail. 9/9/17

Portlandia: Season 7

Avail. 9/11/17

The Forgotten

Avail. 9/12/17

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster — NETFLIX ORIGINAL  

Avail. 9/13/17

Offspring: Season 7
Ghost of the Mountains

Avail. 9/14/17

Disney’s Pocahontas

Avail. 9/15/17

American Vandal: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
First They Killed My Father — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM 
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Rumble
Strong Island — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
VeggieTales in the City: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/18/17

Call the Midwife: Series 6
The Journey Is the Destination

Avail. 9/19/17

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Love, Sweat and Tears

Avail. 9/20/17

Carol

Avail. 9/21/17

Gotham: Season 3

Avail. 9/22/17

Fuller House: New Episodes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
The Samaritan

Avail. 9/23/17

Alien Arrival

Avail. 9/25/17

Dark Matter: Season 3

Avail. 9/26/17

Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/27/17

Absolutely Anything

Avail. 9/29/17

Big Mouth: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Club de Cuervos: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Gerald’s Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Real Rob: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Our Souls at Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 9/30/17

Murder Maps: Season 3″

