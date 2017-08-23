M&M’s Debuts Oreo-Inspired Flavor For Halloween

(AMP) It’s only August and Halloween-themed candy is already here.
M&M’s has released what could be their best flavor yet.
According to junk-food review site JunkBanter.com, these Cookies and “Screeem” M&M’s are on sale now at Target and are inspired by cookies and cream.
I scream, you scream, we all scream for… cookies? New Cookies & Screeem M&M's at Target. 😱 They feature white chocolate with an outer coating of dark chocolate and a speckled design. We've flirted with this concept before: Easter Sundae M&M's were white & milk, and Double Chocolate M&M's were milk & dark. Of course this is all spooky foreplay for the Triple Chocolate M&M's coming this winter, which have milk, dark, & white.
They feature white chocolate with an outer coating of dark chocolate and a speckled design, which is reminiscent of outer space.
These M&M’s candies aren’t the only ones being released for fall.
Pumpkin Pie M&M’s hit shelves earlier this month at Walmart.