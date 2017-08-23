M&M's, Cookies and Cream, Cookies & Screeem, Halloween, Candy

M&M’s Debuts Oreo-Inspired Flavor For Halloween

(Source: Flickr/Grace Courbis)

(AMP) It’s only August and Halloween-themed candy is already here.

M&M’s has released what could be their best flavor yet.

According to junk-food review site JunkBanter.com, these Cookies and “Screeem” M&M’s are on sale now at Target and are inspired by cookies and cream.

They feature white chocolate with an outer coating of dark chocolate and a speckled design, which is reminiscent of outer space.

These M&M’s candies aren’t the only ones being released for fall.

Pumpkin Pie M&M’s hit shelves earlier this month at Walmart.

