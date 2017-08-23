Meghan Trainor Denounces Anti-Marriage Equality Ad Using Her Picture

Filed Under: Meghan Trainor
Photo: Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling 

Pop star and Grammy winner Meghan Trainor is denouncing an Australian campaign opposing marriage equality that is using her image without approval.

Related: Meghan Trainor is Back in the Studio

“I SUPPORT MARRIAGE EQUALITY!” Trainor posted on Twitter. “Someone in Australia is illegally using my picture for a campaign against marriage equality. So wrong. Not okay.”

“I’ve said it before, Everyone should be able to love who they want,” Trainor added in a follow-up tweet. “I support equality, period.” See the tweets below.

Trainor did not post any images of the offending campaign, but it’s surely only a matter of time before the people behind it will be forced to take them down.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live