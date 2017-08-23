Lions Fans Are The 2nd Most DATEABLE Fans In The NFL

So you like the Detroit Lions. You’ve been loyal through the highs and lows, and that’s exactly what makes you so datable.

A recent study done by We Are Fanatics surveyed 2,900 football fans to see which NFL fandom was the best to date, and how their dating habits might be affected.

Here are the top five BEST NFL fan bases to date:

Los Angeles Rams

Detroit Lions

Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Chargers

Side note: none of these teams have won a Super Bowl since 1999. Yikes.

The five least datable fan bases are as followed:

New England Patriots

Dallas Cowboys

Pittsburgh Steelers

Green Bay Packers

Atlanta Falcons

The survey also asked if fans would give up sex for a year instead of dating a fan of a rival team, and 12.9% of Lions fans said, “yes.” OH boy.

Perhaps there’s some correlation between the loyalty Lions fans have to their team to the potential commitment they’d have in a relationship. Either way, look for some Lions gear next time you’re swiping through Tinder!