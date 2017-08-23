JAY-Z & Beyoncé Buy New L.A. Estate for $88 Million

99 problems but a house ain't one.
Filed Under: beyonce, Jay-Z
Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images

By Jon Wiederhorn

JAY-Z and Beyoncé have a combined “net worth” of $1.16 billion, according to Forbes. When you’ve got that kind of cash, paying $88-million on a new, deluxe Bel-Air mansion doesn’t seem that excessive.

Related: JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s Net Worth is Incredible

Even so, the purchase marks the highest price paid for Los Angeles real estate this year. The previous record was held by David Geffen, who coughed up $85 million in May for a mansion in Malibu.

Jay and Bey’s new palace features 30,000 square feet of living space, a full-sized basketball court, a spa, four outside swimming pools and a media room.

The power couple bought the estate through blind trusts, and acquired a mortgage estimated at 52.8 million, reports Billboard. That means monthly payments of $252,075 for the next 30 years, factoring in a four percent interest.

Check out an aerial shot of the mansion here:

 

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live