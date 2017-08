By Nathan Vicar

We've all had that roommate that can be a real pain, but it helps to have the same sense of humor.

Twitter user Alec Ploof left an unusual costume on his roommate’s bed with a note reading, “I think you would look nice in this ;)”. The costume was complete with a bear mask, morph suite, graduation cap and stethoscope.

To Ploof’s surprise, his roommate actually gave the ensemble a shot.

I left my roommate a surprise and she actually did it pic.twitter.com/kCIMu4WJu9 — Alec Ploof (@AlecPloof) August 21, 2017

He was right. It really does work for her.