GoT Stars Imitate Ned Stark For Carpool Karaoke [VIDEO]

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 12: Actors Sophie Turner (L) and Maisie Williams attend onstage at 'Featured Session: Game of Thrones' during 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 12, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

By Nathan Vicar

(AMP) A mashup of Game of Thrones and Carpool Karaoke sound like an odd combination — but the results are actually hilarious.

Apple Music released an extended preview of on-screen sisters Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams behind the carpoool karaoke wheel.

The video shows the duo, who players sisters Sansa and Arya Stark, channel their fictional father, Ned Stark, and John Snow.

They struggle to keep straight faces as they repeat lines from from “Hakuna Matata” and Sir-Mix-A-Lot’s hit track “Baby Got Back.”

Watch the clip below:

The Apple series is a spin-off from James Corden’s massively-popular segment from the Late Late Show.

 

 

 

