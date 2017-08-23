ERIN MCKEOWN; THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH @ CLIFF BELL’S JAZZ CLUB IN DETROIT

Thursday, Sep 14, 2017 – 8:00 PM

Cliff Bell’s Jazz Club

2030 Park Avenue
Detroit, MI 48226 Map

 

Erin McKeown is a musician, writer, and producer known internationally for her prolific disregard of stylistic boundaries.

 

Her brash and clever electric guitar playing is something to see. Her singing voice is truly unique – clear, cool, and collected. Over the course of 11 studio albums and thousands of live performances, Erin has developed and refined a distinct and challenging mix of American musical styles.

 

Her latest album is 2017’s MIRRORS BREAK BACK.    “Her operative mood is effortless grace.” – LA Weekly

 

 

Event details at www.eventbrite.com.

 

 

BECOME A SMOOTH JAZZ INSIDER!

 

Do you know someone who would like to join the club?  Just forward them this email!  Click HERE to subscribe to the Smooth Jazz Insider Email.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live