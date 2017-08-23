ERIN MCKEOWN; THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH @ CLIFF BELL’S JAZZ CLUB IN DETROIT

Thursday, Sep 14, 2017 – 8:00 PM

Cliff Bell’s Jazz Club

2030 Park Avenue

Detroit, MI 48226 Map

Erin McKeown is a musician, writer, and producer known internationally for her prolific disregard of stylistic boundaries.

Her brash and clever electric guitar playing is something to see. Her singing voice is truly unique – clear, cool, and collected. Over the course of 11 studio albums and thousands of live performances, Erin has developed and refined a distinct and challenging mix of American musical styles.

Her latest album is 2017’s MIRRORS BREAK BACK. “Her operative mood is effortless grace.” – LA Weekly

