Demi Lovato Announces New Album ‘Tell Me You Love Me’

By Scott T. Sterling

Pop star Demi Lovato is a very busy woman.

While she’s slated to perform at both the Mayweather-McGregor fight and the MTV VMAs this weekend, the singer has also found time to announce a new album, Tell Me You Love Me.

Lovato dropped the new album news on Instagram today (August 23), revealing the September 23 release date and info regarding the pre-order, which kicks off tonight at midnight EST.

The Instagram post also comes with a clip of the album’s title track. See it below.

New Album: Tell Me You Love Me coming September 29th. Pre-order tonight at Midnight ET!! #TellMeYouLoveMe

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

