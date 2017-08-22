Watch The Chainsmokers Perform ‘Closer’ at a Wedding

By Scott T. Sterling

Andrew Taggart, one-half of pop duo the Chainsmokers, shared some of his band’s biggest hits in a most unexpected setting: a wedding.

As it turns out, Taggart and his bandmate, Alex Pall, were both invited guests at the ceremony of Taggart’s friend, a buddy from his collegiate days at Syracuse, according to TMZ. Taggart even served as a groomsman.

He did double-duty during the reception, joining the wedding band for renditions of Chainsmokers’ hits, including “Closer.” It all went down at the Rittenhouse Hotel in Philadelphia. The footage comes courtesy of EBE Events and Entertainment.

