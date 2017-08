A sushi burrito is one of the trendiest collaborations to hit the food scene. It offers the best of both worlds, so choosing between avocado rolls or a sandwich is no longer an issue. Now, Starbucks is getting in on the hype. They have made their debut, and customers aren’t exactly sure what to make of this new menu item.

Sushi at Starbucks?! Some shops in Chicago are serving up chicken maki roll as part of their new Mercato line. — Jennifer Epstein (@jenepsteinfox13) August 22, 2017

Would kill for sushi and Starbucks right now — Jennessyūü•É (@JennHill585) August 22, 2017

I love @Starbucks. I love sushi. But this seems… odd….ūüė¨ Won't knock it until I try it first, though! https://t.co/ufwXRHkdRj — Courtney Kabot (@Courtneykabot) August 21, 2017

The sushi will only be offered at a few locations in Chicago –¬†LaSalle and Monroe, and 35th¬†and State.

PEOPLE

