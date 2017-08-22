Parents Give Baby Born On Eclipse Day Fitting Name

(AMP) A couple in South Carolina named their baby girl Eclipse in honor of the astronomical event that took place on the day she was born.

Eclipse came into the world at 8:04 a.m. weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 19 inches long, according to Greenville Health System’s Facebook page.

The child’s mother, Freedom Eubanks, was not due to deliver until Sept. 3, The Huffington Post reported. They had planned to name her Violet.

Freedom and Michael Eubanks change their mind after Freedom went into labor almost two weeks early.

“I kind of felt like it was meant to happen, to have her on this day,” Freedom Eubanks told ABC News.

“I think it was just meant to be, her name,” added the mom of two. “We’re probably going to call her Clipsey.”

South Carolina was one of the 14 U.S. states that fell in the path of totality.

Babies born at Greenville Health System hospitals Monday received a special onesie to commemorate the solar eclipse.