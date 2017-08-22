Novi Man is Looking For Someone to ‘Deep Tongue Kiss’ in Home Depot’s Parking Lot

Could you be the one? Oh girl. If you’re into intense deep tongue kisses, respond with your favorite color.

I’ve been spending time in my favorite armpit of the internet – Craigslist Missed Connections.

If you’re from the Novi area, your plans tonight could change:

“Do you like to kiss? Do you like a nice slow soft kiss or a more intense deep tongue kiss? I’m seeking a female who would like to meet up and make out in the Novi area today. Maybe we could meet up in the back of the Home Depot parking lot at Haggerty & 14 Mile Rd. or the Kroger parking lot at I96 and Beck or anywhere you can think of. I’m very passionate about kissing and hope you are too. If interested, please put your favorite color in the subject line.”

Interested? Respond to your knight in shining armor HERE