Watch Bonnie Tyler Perform ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ with DNCE

"This universe is amazing."
Filed Under: bonnie tyler

By Hayden Wright

A rare total eclipse of the sun is great for Bonnie Tyler’s business model: Yesterday her 1983 classic “Total Eclipse of the Heart” rocketed up the iTunes chart to dethrone “Despacito” for the number one position.

Related: Artists Share Solar Eclipse Photos, Jokes

As promised, Tyler performed the hit on a cruise ship, backed by Joe Jonas and his band DNCE at the precise moment of the total solar eclipse.

“Heartbreak is the total eclipse of the heart, I think,” the Welsh singer told CNN. “And you know, it just shows us that this universe is amazing. It just reminds us about what really is out there and what we’re part of.”

Watch Tyler’s performance here:

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live