Taylor Swift Shares Mysterious Video on Social Media

By Scott T. Sterling

After abruptly blacking out her social media accounts last weekend, pop superstar Taylor Swift has returned today with a mysterious video that reveals… well, not much.

It’s a flickering image of what looks like a snake posted to her Twitter, Instagram and Tumblr accounts that flashes briefly from black and white to display some color. It appears to show some type of tail… There is no sound to accompany the visual.

Needless to say, the posts have sent her legions of dedicated fans into a frenzy, theorizing what the image means.

Ever since she cleared her social media, those same fans have been speculating that it signals Swift’s return with new music. It would be her sixth full-length album, and first since the chart-topping 1989, released in 2014.

UPDATE:

Genius is reporting that Swift’s new single is titled “Timeless.”