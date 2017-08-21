Artists Share Solar Eclipse Photos, Jokes

Filed Under: Solar Eclipse
Photo: George Frey / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Stars—they’re just like us! Especially when it comes to this year’s rare solar eclipse, which had celebs and regular folks all fired up just the same.

Related: Bonnie Tyler to Perform ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ During Solar Eclipse

Being the first such solar event in 99 years, getting a glimpse (via special glasses) as it happened became a priority for some of the world’s favorite artists and musicians, who took to social media to share their experiences, and of course eclipse jokes.

Check out all the posts below.

Total eclipse vibes

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

sleeping through the eclipse tomorrow just to be different ok (@lindley.ricky)

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Y'all, that was quite a spectacle....

A post shared by Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) on

Here we go!! #solareclipse2017

A post shared by Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) on

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live