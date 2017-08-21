IT'S SOLAR ECLIPSE DAY! WATCH IT LIVE| REAL-TIME FORECAST| TIME IT WILL HAPPEN IN YOUR ZIP CODE| PARTIES| WATCH WITHOUT GLASSES|

Nick Jonas Wishes Demi Lovato a Happy Birthday with Adorable Throwback Photo

By Annie Reuter

Demi Lovato turned 25 on August 20 and the singer’s social media feed was filled with birthday wishes from artists like Kelly Clarkson and Trevor Dahl as well as Ellen DeGeneres and countless fans. The sweetest message, though, came from former Camp Rock alum, Nick Jonas.

The longtime friends have gone through life together and Jonas let the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer know of his admiration and appreciation for her.

“Happy birthday @ddlovato we’ve seen a lot of life together already.. much more to come as well,” he wrote on Instagram. “I admire you so much and am so grateful to have you in my life. Wish I could be with you today to celebrate! I know you won’t ever let me live it down that you’re a month older than me.”

In his sweet message, Jonas included two photos of the friends. One likely from their recent joint-headlining tour together and another throwback picture from their Camp Rock days seated beside each other with an acoustic guitar in hand. See both photos and Jonas’ heartfelt message below.

