How To Photograph The Eclipse Without Wrecking Your Camera

Today is the day that everyone has been talking about for a long time. Whether you have a camera phone or a professional camera, there are precautions that you will need to take so you don’t ruin your lens.
- Set aside some time to adjust your gear and figure out how you want to shoot. The eclipse will only last two minutes and you may need to run some long exposures.
- Don’t rely on a stock app for smartphones.
- Make sure you get eye protection.
- If you plan to take a selfie or a snapshot with you phone, you won’t need a solar filter.
- Use a solar filter for closeups of the sun.
- Disable live view and electronic viewfinders. It’s too much light to concentrate on your camera’s sensor.
- You will need a lens with a range between 500mm and 1000mm.
- If you know somebody with a telescope, try digiscoping.
- Bracket your shots.
