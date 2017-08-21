IT'S SOLAR ECLIPSE DAY! WATCH IT LIVE| REAL-TIME FORECAST| TIME IT WILL HAPPEN IN YOUR ZIP CODE| PARTIES| WATCH WITHOUT GLASSES|

How To Photograph The Eclipse Without Wrecking Your Camera

By Rat & Puff
People look through eclipse viewing glasses, telescopes or photo cameras an annular solar eclipse, on September 1, 2016, in Saint-Louis, on the Indian Ocean island of La Reunion. Stargazers in south and central Africa were treated to a spectacular solar eclipse on September 1, 2016 when the Moon wanders into view to make the Sun appear as a "ring of fire", astronomers say. The phenomenon, known as an annular solar eclipse, happens when there is a near-perfect alignment of the Earth, Moon and Sun. But unlike a total eclipse, when the Sun is blacked out, sometimes the Moon is too far from Earth, and its apparent diameter too small, for complete coverage. / AFP / Richard BOUHET (Photo credit should read RICHARD BOUHET/AFP/Getty Images)

Today is the day that everyone has been talking about for a long time. Whether you have a camera phone or a professional camera, there are precautions that you will need to take so you don’t ruin your lens.

  1. Set aside some time to adjust your gear and figure out how you want to shoot. The eclipse will only last two minutes and you may need to run some long exposures.
  2. Don’t rely on a stock app for smartphones.
  3. Make sure you get eye protection.
  4. If you plan to take a selfie or a snapshot with you phone, you won’t need a solar filter.
  5. Use a solar filter for closeups of the sun.
  6. Disable live view and electronic viewfinders. It’s too much light to concentrate on your camera’s sensor.
  7. You will need a lens with a range between 500mm and 1000mm.
  8. If you know somebody with a telescope, try digiscoping.
  9. Bracket your shots.

