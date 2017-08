Either Taylor Swift planned to cover the sun herself… or she was possibly teasing a new album.

We’re thinking the latter.

After going back and deleting everything off her social media accounts Friday, today she left us with a very elusive tweet that left fans wondering:

Taylor usually releases albums every 2 years. So with 1989 out in 2014, fans are dying for something new.

Taylor swift over here stealing the hype of an actual solar eclipse & I am ALL ECLIPSE WHO? I DONT KNOW AN ECLIPSE. TAYLOR SWIFT IS COMING — Emily Vaughn (@Emilyvaughnx) August 21, 2017