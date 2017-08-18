Kesha Covers ‘House of the Rising Sun’ on ‘Fallon’

By Robyn Collins

Pop singer Kesha went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the release of her new album, Rainbow. Onstage, she delivered a moving rendition of her single, “Praying.”

Backstage she performed something far less poppy, joining forces with The Roots to cover The Animals version of the folk song “House of the Rising Sun.”

Her soulful delivery was respectful to the ’60s classic rock hit, and the acoustic instruments give the song a folkier sound than the original.

Watch it below: