Kesha Covers ‘House of the Rising Sun’ on ‘Fallon’

After performing "Praying" she joined The Roots backstage for a '60s classic.
Filed Under: Kesha, the animals

By Robyn Collins

Pop singer Kesha went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the release of her new album, Rainbow. Onstage, she delivered a moving rendition of her single, “Praying.”

Related: 5 Best Songs on Kesha’s ‘Rainbow’

Backstage she performed something far less poppy, joining forces with The Roots to cover The Animals version of the folk song “House of the Rising Sun.”

Her soulful delivery was respectful to the ’60s classic rock hit, and the acoustic instruments give the song a folkier sound than the original.

Watch it below:

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live