Jaden Smith Releases Low-Key ‘Diamonds V1’

“I ain’t really with the violence/ You’ll probably see me at Tyga’s house playing violins,"
Filed Under: Jaden Smith
Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Jaden Smith has released a new track “Diamonds V1.” The low-key, vibey song has a coming-of-age theme and contains personal and political references.

“I ain’t really with the violence/ You’ll probably see me at Tyga’s house playing violins,” he raps at one point. In another line he spits, “Don’t forget I wrap a verse around you like a circle,” Clearly, the son of Will Smith is a chip off the old block.

Listen to the explicit track now on Radio.com.

