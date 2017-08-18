How To Capture The Solar Eclipse With A Smartphone

People look through eclipse viewing glasses, telescopes or photo cameras an annular solar eclipse, on September 1, 2016, in Saint-Louis, on the Indian Ocean island of La Reunion. Stargazers in south and central Africa were treated to a spectacular solar eclipse on September 1, 2016 when the Moon wanders into view to make the Sun appear as a "ring of fire", astronomers say. The phenomenon, known as an annular solar eclipse, happens when there is a near-perfect alignment of the Earth, Moon and Sun. But unlike a total eclipse, when the Sun is blacked out, sometimes the Moon is too far from Earth, and its apparent diameter too small, for complete coverage. / AFP / Richard BOUHET (Photo credit should read RICHARD BOUHET/AFP/Getty Images)