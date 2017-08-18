Rat And Puff, NASA, Eclipse, Solar Eclipse, Smartphone, iPhone, How To Capture The Solar Eclipse With A Smartphone

How To Capture The Solar Eclipse With A Smartphone

By Rat & Puff
People look through eclipse viewing glasses, telescopes or photo cameras an annular solar eclipse, on September 1, 2016, in Saint-Louis, on the Indian Ocean island of La Reunion. Stargazers in south and central Africa were treated to a spectacular solar eclipse on September 1, 2016 when the Moon wanders into view to make the Sun appear as a "ring of fire", astronomers say. The phenomenon, known as an annular solar eclipse, happens when there is a near-perfect alignment of the Earth, Moon and Sun. But unlike a total eclipse, when the Sun is blacked out, sometimes the Moon is too far from Earth, and its apparent diameter too small, for complete coverage. / AFP / Richard BOUHET (Photo credit should read RICHARD BOUHET/AFP/Getty Images)

Here’s a quick guide on how to take photos of the upcoming eclipse with your smartphone. You’ve probably heard about the eclipse happening on Monday. And if you’re hoping to take some pictures of it, here’s a quick guide on how to do it with your phone.

  1. Use a solar filter. Regular sunglasses won’t work. To take pictures during the eclipse you need to cover your phone’s lens with either a solar filter or your eclipse glasses.
  2. Use a tripod to keep your phone stable. To minimize any small movements made by your hands.
  3. Take pictures of stuff around you. If you don’t have a solar filter, eclipse glasses, or a tripod, take pictures of the stuff going on around you during the eclipse, like pets, and other people looking up at the sky.
  4. Practice this weekend. Practice by taking photos just after sunset to get an idea of what the light levels will be like during the eclipse.
  5. Keep your expectations in check. Let’s be real, cameras on phones were meant for selfies and other quick shots. So don’t expect amazing eclipse photos from your smartphone.

