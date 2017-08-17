TROMBONE SHORTY & ORLEANS AVENUE; OCTOBER 26TH @ THE FILLMORE DETROIT

Thursday, Oct 26, 2017 – 7:00 PM

The Fillmore

2115 Woodward

Detroit, MI 48201 Map

Born and raised in the Tremé neighborhood of New Orleans, Trombone Shorty (real name Troy Andrews) has been a fixture in the jazz music that gives the city its soul since he was a young boy. Andrews was born into a musical family, inheriting the legacy passed down to him by his grandfather, singer-songwriter Jessie Hill, and older brother, band leader James Andrews.

He began playing trombone at the age of four and quickly began playing with New Orleans favorites like the Carlsberg Brass Band. He became a bandleader at the age of six, and in his teens, he performed as a member of the Stooges Brass Band, which is known for incorporating hip-hop and funk into their jazz stylings.

Andrews received his first big break in 2005, when he was chosen to go on tour with Lenny Kravitz as a part of his horn section. This led to performances with U2, Green Day, and Dave Matthews Band, and placed the young musician in the broader public eye. Andrews’ major label, debut album, Backatown, was released in 2010 and immediately shot to the top of the Billboard Jazz chart for nine straight weeks; as well as earning Andrews a well-deserved Grammy nomination. It was also the his first album to feature his now-regular backing band, Orleans Avenue, which helped him achieve a richer, fuller sound. His follow-up album, For True, performed similarly on the charts, as well as breaking into the prestigious Billboard 200.

In 2012, Trombone Shorty was invited to perform at The White House for Black History Month, appearing alongside such prestigious performers as B.B. King, Mick Jagger, and Jeff Beck. In 2014, he performed alongside Macklemore & Ryan Lewis at the Grammy Awards during their performance of “Same Love”.

Just a few months later, he was interviewed in his hometown by Dave Grohl as a part of the Sonic Highways series, and the two ended up becoming friends and collaborators. Trombone Shorty made his feature film debut in the Peanuts Movie, using his trombone to perform the voices of the adults in the movie.

