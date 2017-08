If you’re in college, you know the struggle of being broke all the time. You’re in luck! The top 10 side hustles are a sure fire way to earn some extra money.

Tutor/Resume helper. Sell your skills. Babysitter or pet sitter. Uber driver. Rent your room. Physical fitness trainer. Server. Cosmetic service. Postmates.com Sell your notes & papers.

