THE KRIS JOHNSON GROUP WITH LULU FALL; AUGUST 21ST @ MAX M. FISHER MUSIC CENTER

August 17, 2017 12:46 PM

Monday, Aug 21, 2017 – 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Max M. Fisher Music Center

3711 Woodward Avenue
Detroit, MI 48201 Map

 

Award-winning trumpeter Kris Johnson and singer-songwriter Lulu Fall make their long-awaited return to Detroit to celebrate the release of their new project, “The Unpaved Road”.

 

Spearheading social stigma and stereotypes combined with unique textures of sound fused with jazz, classical, hip-hop, and neo-soul elements, The Kris Johnson Group and Lulu Fall join forces for an evening of vibrant music.

 

General Admission- $10 VIP Experience- $40

 

