Girl Impersonating Weather Reporter Gets The Shock Of Her Life [VIDEO]

(AMP) A girl impersonating a weather reporter is probably seeking alternative career options after getting the shock of her life.

Hannah was having fun filming herself sarcastically predicting sunny skies in the middle of a storm before Mother Nature decided to pull a joke of her own.

But before she can even finish her statement, a terrified Hannah is cut off by a giant strike of lightning that hits the ground right next to her.

While Hannah hasn’t confirmed what actually happened in the video, she has taken to social media to confirm she’s alive.

gurllll I ain't dead 😂😂 https://t.co/Q8NY1DGGLo — Hannah Brooks (@hannahbrooks176) August 7, 2017

Hannah might be now seeking alternative career options.