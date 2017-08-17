BRUCE COCKBURN; NOVEMBER 17TH @ THE ARK ANN ARBOR

August 17, 2017 12:46 PM

Friday, Nov 17, 2017 – 8:00 PM

The Ark

316 Main Street
Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Map

 

Bruce Cockburn got started in 1969 when Neil Young canceled his headliner slot at Canada’s Mariposa Folk Festival to appear at Woodstock. His knotty, fascinating blend of folk, jazz, and rock, blending progressive and Christian themes, quickly gained a following in Canada, and he had hits stateside with “Wondering Where the Lions Are,” “If I Had a Rocket Launcher,” and “Waiting for a Miracle.”

 

The diverse list of artists who’ve recorded Coburn’s songs also includes Barenaked Ladies (“Lovers in a Dangerous Time”), Jimmy Buffett (no fewer than four times), the Jerry Garcia Band, and Ani DiFranco. Cockburn’s work since the 1980s has been staunchly political and, in recent years, globally oriented in its musical approach. He comes to Michigan with a new memoir, Rumours of Glory.

 

$50

 

Buy Tickets at www.VividSeats.com

 

BECOME A SMOOTH JAZZ INSIDER!

 

Do you know someone who would like to join the club?  Just forward them this email!  Click HERE to subscribe to the Smooth Jazz Insider Email.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live