Artists Send Love to Barcelona in Wake of Terror Attack

Photo: Pau Barrena / AFP / Getty Images

A terror attack in Barcelona has left 13 dead and 100 injured. CBS News reports that two suspects drove a white van onto the sidewalk in the city’s historic Las Ramblas district.

Artists took to social media to offer their solidarity and condolences in the wake of the tragedy. “Our thoughts are with Barcelona. Sending you all our love,” wrote Imagine Dragons.

“My heart is breaking for the people of #Barcelona,” wrote Sheryl Crow. “My prayers and thoughts will be constant for Barcelona and for humanity in general.”

See all the messages below.

