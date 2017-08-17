Oreo, Apple Pie, Flavor, Fall

Apple Pie Oreos Are A Thing And Are Already Here

(Photo courtesy of Flickr/David Leggett)

(AMP) It’s only August but the flavors of fall are already here.

The latest crazy Oreo flavor coming to a shelf near you is reportedly Apple Pie.

Instagram user thejunkfoodaisle leaked news that Apple Pie Oreos were spotted on Target’s virtual shelves. “Coming soon! Limited-edition Apple Pie Oreo! Featuring a graham flavored cookie, these Oreos should be out this Summer,” the snack food-centric account posted to Instagram.

The limited-edition offering swaps out the trademark black and white of a traditional Oreo for a a graham wafer-flavored cookie filled with an apple-flavored crème filling.

It’s not the first time Oreo has tried something different.  They recently have released a Firework flavor that contained “popping candies” and Mocha cookies that were released as part of a Dunkin’ Donuts partnership.

Target is listing the new Apple Pie Oreo for $2.99.

 

