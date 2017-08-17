Anna Faris, Chris Pratt, Separation, Unqualified, Podcast, Divorce

Anna Faris Opens Up About Chris Pratt Split

August 17, 2017 11:41 AM
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Actor Chris Pratt (R) and his wife actress Anna Faris attend the UK screening of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" at Eventim Apollo on April 24, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

(AMP) Anna Faris has broken her silence about the shocking separation from actor Chris Pratt.

In a new episode of her weekly podcast Unqualified, the 40-year-old actress opens up by thanking fans for their support amid her split from Pratt.

“Hey, dear listeners,” she said at the start of the recording. “I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you.”

Later in the episode, Faris gives relationship advice to a caller, stressing the importance of knowing ones “worth” and “independence.”

“Life is too short to be in relationships where you feel this isn’t fully right or somebody doesn’t have your back, or somebody doesn’t fully value you,” she said to the caller. “Don’t be afraid to feel your independence if things aren’t right.”

Faris explains to the caller that she relates to the same struggles and that she often lost herself in relationships.

“I made that mistake, I think, a little bit, like ‘I’m checking my relationship off the list’ and if that would be the final piece of advice I could give you, that would be know your worth, know your independence,” Faris said.

Faris and Pratt announced their separation earlier this month on their respective social media platforms after eight years of marriage.

 

