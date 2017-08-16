Paramore’s Hayley Williams Plays John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ on a Casio

August 16, 2017 2:31 PM
Photo: Monica Schipper / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Celebrities aren’t immune from the current onslaught of bad news and social tension swirling across America. For Paramore singer Hayley Williams, it was enough for her to revisit the John Lennon classic, “Imagine,” for a lighthearted cover version which she shared on Twitter today (August 16).

“Remember to take a break from the news at some point so your head doesn’t fall off your body,” the singer tweeted. “Here’s ‘Imagine’ on a Casio.”

The resulting video finds no less than three pairs of hands jabbing at a keyboard and plunking out a version of the Lennon favorite. Watch it below.

